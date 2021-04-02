Man charged in connection with violent disorder in Bristol

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life in connection with an incident in which a lit item was placed under an occupied police van.

The incident happened during a violent disorder in Bridewell Street, Bristol, on Sunday 21 March.

Ryan Paul Roberts, of Madeira Road in Plymouth, has also been charged with violent disorder, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 3 April.