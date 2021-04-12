Man charged with two counts of attempted murder – Yatton

A man is due to appear in court today (Monday 12 April) after being charged in connection with an incident in Yatton.

James Richardson, 33, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a man and a woman, both in their 60s, were found seriously injured near the Henley Lane area at about 3pm on Saturday 10 April. Both remain in hospital.

Richardson, of no fixed address, will also face one count each of assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a restraining order.

He has been remanded ahead of appearing at North Somerset Courthouse.

Local officers have been conducting additional reassurance patrols in the Yatton area since the weekend.