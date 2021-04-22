Man jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of rapes and other sexual offences against five women

A man has been jailed for a total of 24 years for the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of five young women in Somerset and Devon over a period of 18 months between 2016 and 2017.

Tom Wade-Allison, 25, of Martock, was convicted of nine counts of rape, three counts of assault by penetration, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on 15 March 2021, following a three-year investigation.

He was sentenced today at Exeter Crown Court.

During the case the court heard how Wade-Allison had abused his victims’ trust by taking advantage of them sexually after spiking their drinks.

The judge praised the victims for their bravery in coming forward and alerting police to what had happened. He also commended the officer in the case for the work that went into bringing Wade-Allison to justice.

Investigating officer DC Simon Fennell said: “Tom Wade-Allison deserves a lengthy prison sentence that reflects the magnitude of his actions and behaviour, and I welcome the sentencing decision today.

“His crimes will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on his victims’ lives. This has been a long, emotionally and mentally draining journey for each of them.

“They are survivors, and their courage and determination to see this case through to its conclusion is testament to this.”

Jill Macnamara, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a complex prosecution which was carried out over three years, against the background of the additional challenges and delays posed by the COVID pandemic.

“The crimes came to light when one brave woman reported what had happened to her, and as the investigation progressed, additional women came forward to tell of their traumatic experiences with this man. I would like to thank all of these women and I hope that today’s sentence goes some way to providing them with the justice they deserve.

“The commitment of the CPS to see this challenging case through to its conclusion shows that we will not shy away from difficult cases. We want every victim of rape to be able to come forward with confidence that the police and CPS are dedicated to securing justice for them.”