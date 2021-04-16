Renewed appeal for man wanted after sexual assault – Bristol

We’re issuing a renewed appeal for information about a sexual assault in Bristol in December 2020.

It happened in Clare Street, just before 12.50pm on Saturday 12 December. A man followed a woman as she walked along the road, before grabbing her by the waist and touching her inappropriately.

The offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and wore a white T-shirt featuring an image of a map of the world, Nike joggers and white trainers.

We previously issued a CCTV appeal and following further investigations have identified a man using the name Yunus Agaoglu (pictured) as wanted in connection with the offence.

Officers think the man used to work in the south Bristol area in cafes and takeaways. We also believe the name may be an alias and that the individual may have left the Bristol area.

If you have any information about this man or his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference 5220278868.