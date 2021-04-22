Statement after apology issued to four people

On 25 January this year a small protest took place outside Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

Four people were subsequently arrested and issued with fixed penalty notices (FPNs).

At the time, officers had an honest belief the individuals were committing an offence under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) Regulations 2020 (“the Regulations”).

However, we now accept we misinterpreted the regulations and that the arrests and the issuing of FPNs were unlawful.

We have apologised to them and explained officers’ actions were motivated purely by a desire to protect the health of the public at the height of the pandemic.