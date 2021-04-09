The death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Andy Marsh, QPM, Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police, and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said:

“On behalf of all our colleagues we offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family on the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip.

His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

“We join with the nation in mourning this sad news. The Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at Police and Fire headquarters as a mark of our deepest respect for the Duke of Edinburgh and his service to the United Kingdom of Great Britain.”