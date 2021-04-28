Wells Police and Hot Fuzz Swan move to new site at Burcott Road

The Avon and Somerset Neighbourhood Policing team for Wells have moved to a new station at Burcott Road where they will be co-locating with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS).

The ‘Hot Fuzz’ Swan Sculpture, which was gifted to Avon and Somerset Police in 2012 by Director Edgar Wright, has migrated to the new station at Burcott Road along with the team.

The new Wells police station was officially opened by Chief Constable Andy Marsh on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh commented: “This is an exciting time for local policing and we are pleased to be joining our colleagues from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service at the Burcott Road site. South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust also use the site as a social standby point so the move to the new station truly reinforces our commitment to serving our communities and continuing to work alongside our local partners.”

The old police station at Glastonbury Road was originally built in the 1950s and had become costly to run with high ongoing maintenance fees. The station was underutilised and no longer met the needs of modern policing for the local Neighbourhood Policing team. The move to the new station will provide Police Officers, PCSOs and staff with a modern, energy efficient base, which is close to the city centre.

Chief Inspector Sharon Baker, said: “Whilst we are sad to say goodbye to the Glastonbury Road site, it is fantastic to see the iconic Swan move with us. The old site was just too big and no longer fit for purpose and the new station at Burcott Road will better meet the needs of modern day policing. I’m pleased we have been able to find such a great new location in the city, enabling us to still deliver policing services for the population of Wells from the heart of the community. The move to the new police station will not affect the number of Police Officers and PCSOs working in the area who will continue to be out and about in the local community.”

Lee Howell, Chief Fire Officer for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am delighted that we will be working alongside our colleagues at Wells City Station. This is just one of the ways in which we are continuing to strengthen collaboration between our partners. Having emergency services working from the same station with their complementary skills can only be a positive for the community and further improve local safety.”

Steve Boucher, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust County Commander for Somerset, commented: “We are pleased our Avon and Somerset Police partners are able to make use of their new site for neighbourhood policing, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them to serve local communities.”