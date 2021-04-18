Witnesses sought after teenage boy seriously assaulted in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Bristol earlier today (18 April).
The incident happened inside Patco Food and Wine on Wells Road at around 5.40pm.
The offenders, described as two males wearing masks and hooded tops, made off from the scene in the direction of St John’s Lane and remain outstanding. A search for them is ongoing.
The victim has been taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A cordon is in place at the shop and enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and tell the call handler you’re phoning in relation to log 856 today.
We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Wells Road or St John’s Lane around the time of the incident and who has Dash Cam. If you can help, please call 101 quoting the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.