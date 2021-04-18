Witnesses sought after teenage boy seriously assaulted in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Bristol earlier today (18 April).

The incident happened inside Patco Food and Wine on Wells Road at around 5.40pm.

The offenders, described as two males wearing masks and hooded tops, made off from the scene in the direction of St John’s Lane and remain outstanding. A search for them is ongoing.

The victim has been taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A cordon is in place at the shop and enquiries continue.