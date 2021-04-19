Woman charged over damage to headstone

A woman has appeared in court charged in connection with damage to a headstone at Westerleigh Crematorium overnight 26 to 27 November 2020.

White paint was poured over the headstone of 22-year-old Liam Scarman and unpleasant notes left for the family, causing great distress.

Simona Julius, 25, of St George, appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Saturday 17 April charged with criminal damage, two counts of malicious communications and one of harassment. She is now on conditional bail pending her next court appearance on 12 May.