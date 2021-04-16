Woman in custody over damage to headstone

A woman is in police custody today, Friday 16 April, in connection with damage to a headstone at Westerleigh Crematorium last year.

White paint was poured over the headstone of 22-year-old Liam Scarman overnight 26 to 27 November 2020 and unpleasant notes left for his relatives. Understandably this caused the family great distress.

A woman in her 20s from Bristol was arrested this morning on suspicion of harassment, malicious communications and criminal damage. She remains in custody at the time of writing.