Appeal after cash stolen from pensioner – Taunton

We’re appealing for information and dashcam footage after a thief stole cash from an elderly man moments after it was withdrawn.

It happened in Hammet Street, Taunton, at about 7.45am on Monday 17 May. The man, who is in his 70s and has mobility issues, had just withdrawn the money from a cash machine.

As he returned to his car a man took the cash and his bank card and made off on a bicycle.

The thief is described as a white man wearing black clothing and with a Lidl carrier bag on the bicycle.

We’re keen to identify the man in these pictures from CCTV in the area at the time. If you recognise him or have dashcam footage which could help call 101 quoting reference 5221107364.