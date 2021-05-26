Appeal after serious injury collision – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious injury collision on Bedminster Down Road in Bristol at about 7.40pm on Wednesday 26 May.

A black Audi was involved in a collision with a scrambler bike. The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains with potentially life-changing injuries. His next of kin are aware.

Two men, also in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody at the time of writing.

If you saw the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments beforehand, or have footage or information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221116175.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight to allow collision investigators to examine the scene and pending recovery of the vehicles.