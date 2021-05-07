Appeal after teenager inappropriately touched – Taunton

We’re issuing CCTV footage in an appeal for information after a young woman, 16, was inappropriately touched by a man in Taunton.

It happened at about 11.20am on Tuesday 20 April. The teenager was walking along The Avenue, Taunton, when a man who was walking behind her touched her. He made off when she shouted at him. He was described as white, in his late 30s, about 5ft 11ins (1.8m) tall with short light brown hair.

Officers are keen to identify the man in this CCTV footage from the area at the time. The man in the footage is wearing a blue bandana on his head, a green shirt and trousers with knee pads.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other footage or information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221084999.

If you are alarmed or distressed by someone’s suspicious behaviour while walking alone, get to a busy area – such as a shop – and report the incident straight away. Visit our personal safety page for more advice.