Appeal for information following caravan theft in Keynsham

We’re appealing for information after a caravan was stolen by fraudulent means in Keynsham.

A man going by the name of Peter agreed to purchase the caravan (pictured) from its owners, and collected it at 1pm on Tuesday 27 April from an address on Durley Lane after claiming payment had been made by bank transfer.

The victims later discovered payment had not been made.

The man is described as white, aged between 30-40 years, with short dark hair. He was wearing a hat and a mask and spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information that could assist our inquiry is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221090397.

Take care when buying and selling online. If you are selling online, be wary of any emails stating funds have been sent. Login to your account via normal route (not via link in email) to check this.

For more information of how to report fraud, visit https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/fraud/