Appeal for information following dog theft in Shepton Mallet
We’re appealing for help from the public following a burglary where a dog was stolen.
Bruce, a six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was stolen from an address in Coombe Lane, Shepton Mallet overnight between Wednesday 5 May and Thursday 6 May. Nothing else was taken.
Bruce is black with a white belly and has bald patches on his side. He is a beloved family dog and is sorely missed by his owners.
If you know his current whereabouts or have any other information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5221100065.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221100065
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.