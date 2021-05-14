Appeal for information following dog theft in Shepton Mallet

We’re appealing for help from the public following a burglary where a dog was stolen.

Bruce, a six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was stolen from an address in Coombe Lane, Shepton Mallet overnight between Wednesday 5 May and Thursday 6 May. Nothing else was taken.

Bruce is black with a white belly and has bald patches on his side. He is a beloved family dog and is sorely missed by his owners.

If you know his current whereabouts or have any other information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5221100065.