Appeal for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Marc Coles

Can you help us find wanted man Marc Coles?
Coles, 42, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his prison licence conditions.
He is known to frequent the North Bristol and South Gloucestershire areas.
He’s described as white, about 5ft 6ins, of stocky build, with blue eyes and short dark hair.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote reference 5221093309.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.