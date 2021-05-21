Appeal issued following fatal collision on the A39 near Tivington

We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a two-vehicle collision on the A39 between Minehead and Porlock in which two people sadly died.

The collision, between a VW Golf and a Shogun, happened at just before 3.30pm today (Friday 21 May) near Tivington.

Emergency crews were called to the location but sadly two people in the Golf, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. One man, who was in the Shogun, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Specially trained officers will be supporting the families of the victims.

If you saw this collision, or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5221111873.

You can supply Dash Cam footage via our website via this link

The road remains closed at this time so further enquiries can be carried out at the scene. Please continue to avoid the area and use alternative routes.