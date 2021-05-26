Appeal over homophobic assault on woman

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a woman in her 20s was attacked in a hate crime in Yeovil.

It happened at about 1am on Monday 24 May. The woman was walking along Lyde Road towards the Pen Mill trading estate when three men shouted homophobic abuse at her.

They chased her into Vale Road where she was assaulted and lost consciousness. When she came round she called a friend who alerted police.

Officers found her on Vale Road and took her to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruising. She has not yet been able to give a full statement. House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are underway.

If you saw the incident, or were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221113452.

There’s information about the support available for anyone facing hate crime, as well as alternative ways of reporting, on this dedicated page of our website.