Appeal: Racially aggravated assault in Bradley Stoke

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following a racially aggravated assault in Bradley Stoke on Thursday 20 May.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was walking alone on Saxon Way between 3.50 and 4.10pm when he was approached by a group of four men/teenagers who used racially abusive language towards him.

He was then tripped to the floor and punched to the face. Thankfully, he did not suffer any serious injuries.

The offenders are described as being in their late teens, dressed in black clothing and wearing surgical face masks. They were not known to the victim.

Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries and are appealing for any CCTV that might have captured the incident.

They’d also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or has any information that could assist their investigation. If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221110949.