Appeal to find Olisa Odukwe, missing in Bristol

We’re extremely concerned for the welfare of Olisa Odukwe, who has gone missing in Bristol.

Olisa, 20 (pictured) was last seen at his address in the Redland area of Bristol in the early hours of Saturday 1 May.

He was wearing a grey YG hoodie with a picture of a black goat on the front, and either black shorts or black joggers. He may have a black racer style bike with him, with a black saddle and blue tape on the handlebars.

If you know where Olisa is, call 999 quoting reference 5221094539. If you have any other information which could help, ring 101 and give the same reference.