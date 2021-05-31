Appeal to locate wanted man Sunan Mehmood

Skip to content

Posted at 12:48 on 31st May 2021 in

Sunan Mehmood
Have you seen Sunan Mehmood?

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Sunan Mehmood.

Mehmood, 29, is wanted in connection with an investigation into an offence of rape.

He’s described as Asian, 5ft 4ins, with short black hair, a full short beard and hazel coloured eyes.

He has links to Bristol, Leeds and Hounslow in London.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5218118658. If you have any other information which would help us to locate him, please call 101 and use the same reference number.