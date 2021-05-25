Appeal to trace driver following fail to stop collision near Bath

We’re appealing for information following a fail to stop collision near Bath in which a cyclist suffered minor injuries.

The collision happened on the Bathford roundabout, at the junction of the A4 and the A363, at about 12pm on Thursday 20 May – and involved what we believe to be a dark coloured Ford Mondeo and a cyclist.

The driver of the car failed to stop following the collision. The car, which we have released a photo of, had blacked out rear windows and was fitted with a cycle rack on the roof.

If you saw this collision or have any Dash Cam footage, or if have any information about the car or the driver, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the log number 395 of 20 May.