Arrest made after man found with stab wound
We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was found injured in Staple Hill last night.
Police were called at approximately 10.10pm last night (Friday 7 May) to the High Street.
Officers and paramedics found a man, in his 20s, who had sustained a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is in police custody.
Enquiries are ongoing and police remain at the scene.
We’d ask anyone with information about what happened to contact police on 101 giving reference number 5221099787.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.