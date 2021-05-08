Arrest made after man found with stab wound

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was found injured in Staple Hill last night.

Police were called at approximately 10.10pm last night (Friday 7 May) to the High Street.

Officers and paramedics found a man, in his 20s, who had sustained a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and police remain at the scene.

We’d ask anyone with information about what happened to contact police on 101 giving reference number 5221099787.