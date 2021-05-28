Defendants make first court appearance on riot charge – Bristol

Eight people have made their first appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 28 May) after being charged in connection with the violence which broke out in the vicinity of Bridewell Police Station in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March 2021.

Six of them have been charged with riot.

The defendants who appeared at court today are:

Kane Adamson, 21, of Lockleaze, Bristol – charged with riot and arson

Brandon Lloyd, 21, from Henbury, Bristol – charged with riot and possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul’s, Bristol – charged with riot

Kain Simmonds, 18, from Springfield, Birmingham – charged with riot

Jasmine York, 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol – charged with riot and an arson offence

Mariella Gedge-Rogers, 26, from Clifton, Bristol – charged with riot

Dylan Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath – charged with violent disorder, theft of police equipment and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

Yasmin Schneider, 25, from St Paul’s, Bristol – charged with two counts of outraging public decency

All the defendants have been released on conditional bail and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 22 June 2021.