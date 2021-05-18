Family of Matthew Wormleighton release a tribute

The family of 45-year-old Matthew Wormleighton, who died following an incident at a property in Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Dormer, on Friday, have released a photo and tribute.

The tribute reads: “Matthew was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son, who was very much loved and liked by many. We are struggling to come to terms with what has happened and respectively request that we as a family can grieve his death in peace.”

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with Mr Wormleighton’s murder and has made a first appearance in court.