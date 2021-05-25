Family tribute issued following fatal collision on A39 near Tivington

A tribute has been released by the family of a 58-year-old man who sadly died in a collision on the A39 near Tivington on Friday (May 21).

Craig Duffy and 55-year-old Susan Parmiter both died when the VW Golf they were in was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Shogun, at just before 3.30pm.

The family of Mr Duffy have released the following tribute:

“With heavy hearts, the Duffy family regret to announce the death of Craig Peter Michael Duffy. Craig died in a car accident near Minehead along with his much-loved partner, Sue.

“His many years in the music industry have given him friends all over the world and the outpouring of love and support has been amazing to see.

“Craig and Sue had recently begun a new life in Somerset where they relished being part of the wonderful community. The family wish to express their deep thanks to all the friends and neighbours who have been so supportive during this difficult time. Funeral details will be announced in the coming weeks.”

