Have you seen bikes stolen from garage in Highbridge?

We’re trying to trace a motorbike and three bikes after they were reported stolen from a garage in Highbridge.

The burglary is believed to have happened between 11pm on Sunday 16 May and 6.30am the following morning in Old Burnham Road.

The items are described as:

• Red and white Beta 200RR off-road motorcycle (pictured top)

• Grey Trek Remedy push bike

• Green Giant Electric Mountain Bike (pictured above)

• Black specialised Rockhopper bike

Since the incident was reported, extra night-time reassurance patrols have been conducted.

Anyone who saw what happened or has seen them for sale is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221107330.