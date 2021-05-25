Have you seen bikes stolen from garage in Highbridge?
We’re trying to trace a motorbike and three bikes after they were reported stolen from a garage in Highbridge.
The burglary is believed to have happened between 11pm on Sunday 16 May and 6.30am the following morning in Old Burnham Road.
The items are described as:
• Red and white Beta 200RR off-road motorcycle (pictured top)
• Grey Trek Remedy push bike
• Green Giant Electric Mountain Bike (pictured above)
• Black specialised Rockhopper bike
Since the incident was reported, extra night-time reassurance patrols have been conducted.
Anyone who saw what happened or has seen them for sale is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221107330.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.