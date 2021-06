Have you seen missing Bath woman Brenda?

The 79-year-old was last seen at 9pm on Saturday walking over Halfpenny Bridge behind Bath Spa train station.

The CCTV image below was taken shortly after on Rossiter Road. She was walking in the direction of Widcombe.

CCTV of Brenda on Rossiter Road, Bath

Brenda is white, of slim build and approximately 5ft 5ins tall.