Images of car released as investigation into shooting in Hartcliffe continues

We’re asking the public to provide information and any available footage of a specific car as part of our ongoing investigation into a shooting in Hartcliffe.

The car we want information on is a dark blue/black VW Golf, believed to have been involved in the shooting in Hareclive Road at about 5.15pm on Wednesday 19 May, in which two men suffered wounds consistent with shotgun pellets.

The investigation team believe the Golf, registration HG57 YHT, was left parked in a nearby street immediately after the shooting, before being moved to a small car park off Bishport Avenue the following day (Thursday 20 May), where it was recovered by the police and is now undergoing a full forensic examination.

DI Mark Newbury said: “We’re asking the local community in Hartcliffe to check their home CCTV systems, doorbell cameras and Dash Cam footage, to see if this vehicle can be seen within this 24-hour period. Was it driven down your street, or parked outside your house overnight before being moved? It also appears as if the VW Golf has had its nearside rear wheel tyre changed – did you see a tyre being changed on a car matching the one on the images we’ve released today during the same timeframe?

“So far six arrests have been made in this investigation and we’re confident the continuing forensic examination of the car will lead to more people being linked to it, so we’re appealing for anyone who may have been involved in moving the vehicle the following day to come forward to speak to us. It’s possible they weren’t aware of the severity of the incident that the vehicle was involved in.”

If you think you have footage of the vehicle, please call 101 and quote ref number 5221110044.