Inquiries continue into Bristol disorder and shooting incidents

Investigations into a disorder and shooting in Bristol yesterday (Wednesday, 19 May) are continuing today.

Specialist firearms officers were deployed to the Hareclive Road area or Hartcliffe at 5.20pm following reports a man had been shot and subsequent reports of a disorder.

We have since established the disorder took place prior to the shooting incident.

While our inquiry is in its early stages, we understand a number of people with bladed weapons were involved in a disturbance on Hareclive Road and Moxham Drive.

Shortly afterwards, a shotgun is believed to have been discharged from within a car on Moxham Drive and then a second time on Hareclive Road in the direction of a number of people running from the area.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, sustained wounds consistent with shotgun pellets and were taken to hospital by ambulance. The 18-year-old man has since been discharged while the 20-year-old continues to receive treatment for what is believed to be a punctured lung.

Five men aged 21, 24, 25, 30, and 39 and a woman aged 36 have been arrested for offences including attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. They all remain in police custody.

Four vehicles and a number of bladed weapons have been seized as part of the inquiry.

Chief Inspector Oliver Cosgrove, area commander for south Bristol, said: “Incidents involving firearms are extremely rare in Avon and Somerset but when they do happen we take them extremely seriously.

“We fully appreciate this incident is likely to cause concern to the local community and we’d like to reassure them we have put significant resources into investigating it and bringing those involved to justice.

“There is a large cordon in place around the parks off Hareclive Road and Moxham Drive as we continue to carry out enquiries and we’d like to apologise if this causes people disruption.

“Those whose homes are inside the cordon can be reassured they are still able to access them but there are number of scenes we need to protect while we examine them for evidence.

He added: “Six arrests have so far been made and efforts to locate others involved are ongoing, as is the search for the outstanding firearm.

“We continue to keep an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding these incidents and to whether they are directly linked.

“What we can say with some certainty is that we believe those involved are known to each other and as such, there is no threat to the wider community.

“As ever, we’re grateful of the support we’ve received from local residents so far who have demonstrated great pride in their community and who are understandably shocked at what has taken place.

“Anyone who has information about what happened last night who hasn’t yet spoken with police is asked to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 or by approaching an officer at the scene.

“Similarly, anyone with mobile phone footage, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incidents is urged to get in touch.”