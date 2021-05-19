Man admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility after stabbing neighbour

A man has been issued with an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility over the death of his neighbour.

Peter Weldon, from Oakhill, Radstock, was initially charged with murder in October last year following the fatal stabbing of his neighbour Stuart Noble, 52.

Police were alerted to the crime just after midday on Thursday, 8 October 2020 when the 69-year-old contacted police and stated that he had stabbed Mr Noble following an argument.

On arrival at the victim’s home in The Maltings, Oakhill, officers found Mr Noble deceased on the kitchen floor of the property with Weldon stood over his body.

A coroner’s report concluded that he died as a result of multiple stab wounds to his face, neck and torso.

Weldon was arrested at the scene and charged with murder on October 14 2020. A plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility was later accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Appearing before Bristol Crown Court today (Wednesday 19 May), Mr Weldon was issued with an indefinite hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act after entering a guilty plea.

Following his death, Mr Noble’s family issued a tribute to him, stating: “We as a family are truly heart broken and shocked beyond words that Stuart’s life has been taken away so tragically.

“Stuart will leave a gap in our family but will remain in our hearts forever.”

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Almond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Stuart Noble at this very difficult time.

“We’d like to thank them and the wider community for their support during our investigation into this tragic incident.”