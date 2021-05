A man has been charged in connection with a number of recent burglaries in the Long Sutton and Langport areas of Somerset.

Daniel Smith, 34, from Yeovil was arrested on Tuesday 4 May by Operation Remedy officers and charged with three dwelling burglaries and an attempt dwelling burglary.

He appeared at Yeovil Magistrates Court on Wednesday 5 May where he was remanded to appear at Taunton Crown Court in early June.