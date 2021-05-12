Man in court on charges of supplying class A drugs in Yeovil

A 36-year-old man from London has been charged with supplying class A drugs after being arrested during an operation carried out by Operation Remedy officers in Yeovil.

Shadrack McKenzie-Perkins, of Lambeth, was arrested on Thursday 6 May and later charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin) and being in possession of a controlled drug (cannabis).

He appeared at South Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Friday 7 May where he was remanded in custody to next appear at Taunton Crown Court on 7 June.