Missing man’s family informed after a body is found – Glastonbury

We were called to land at Wearyall Hill, Glastonbury, just before 9.20am on Tuesday 18 May after a man reported discovering the body of an adult male.

Formal identification is not expected for some days. However officers have been in touch with the family of Lawrence Kemp, missing from his Glastonbury home since August 2020, to tell them of the discovery.

Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while we work to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and in due course a report will be made to the coroner.