Renewed appeal to trace wanted man

We are renewing our appeal for the public’s help to find Richard Smart.

The 53 year-old remains wanted on a recall to prison having previously been sentenced for burglaries committed across the Avon and Somerset force area.

Smart has links to Brislington in Bristol and Somerset, but is known to travel all over the South West.

He is described as white, approximately 183cms tall and of average build, with grey hair and facial stubble. He has blue eyes and speaks with a West Country accent. He has a small scar above his right eyebrow and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone who sees Richard Smart should not approach him. Instead call 999 and give reference 5221024377. Or, if you have any other information about his whereabouts or what vehicle he is driving, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference.