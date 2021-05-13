Riot charges brought following violence in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March

Eight people have now been charged with riot following an investigation into the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March 2021. A ninth person has been charged with outraging public decency.

The Crown Prosecution Service South West Complex Casework Unit has authorised charges following a review of evidence submitted by Avon and Somerset Police.

Ryan Roberts, aged 25, from Plymouth, who has already appeared in court, has now been charged with riot, as well as two arson offences, and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court at a date to be confirmed.

The following people have now been charged and will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 28 May 2021:

• Benjamin Rankin, aged 40, from Bedminster, Bristol – charged with riot and an arson offence

• Jasmine York, aged 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol – charged with riot and an arson offence

• Kane Adamson, aged 21, from Bedminster, Bristol – charged with riot

• Mariella Gedge-Roberts, aged 26, from Clifton, Bristol – charged with riot

• An 18-year-old man from Springfield, Birmingham – charged with riot

• Brandon Lloyd, aged 21, from Henbury, Bristol – charged with riot

• Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul’s, Bristol – charged with riot

• Yasmin Schneider, aged 25, from St Paul’s, Bristol – charged with two counts of outraging public decency

Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said: “The decision to charge people with riot is a significant development in what remains one of the largest investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.

“In each case, the Crown Prosecution Service has received a file of evidence gathered by our investigation team and has authorised the charge of riot to be brought. The proper judicial process will now run its course.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to fully investigate offences committed in the vicinity of Bridewell police station and the wider city centre on the evening of Sunday 21 March and we anticipate there will be further people charged in the coming days and weeks as we continue to make further progress.”