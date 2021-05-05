Tributes paid to teenager following fatal motorway collision

The family of a teenager who died in a motorway collision yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 4 May) have paid tribute to her.

Police were called to the M5 junction 18 slip road at about 4.30pm after reports that a female had fallen from a bridge and been struck by a vehicle.

Charlotte Hill, 15, died at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her family said: “Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Hill was a loving daughter and sister, greatly loved by all her family and friends.

“She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or has dashcam footage from the slip road heading towards Avonmouth or the M49, to contact the police on 101 and give reference number 5221096566.