UPDATE: Man identified after CCTV appeal – Taunton

Officers investigating after a young woman was inappropriately touched believe they’ve now identified a man they want to speak to after a public appeal.

We issued CCTV footage after the 16-year-old was inappropriately touched by a man in The Avenue, Taunton at 11.20am on Tuesday 20 April. We’d like to thank everyone who contacted us with information or shared our appeal.

The teenager was walking along The Avenue, Taunton, when a man who was walking behind her touched her. He made off when she shouted at him. He was described as white, in his late 30s, about 5ft 11ins (1.8m) tall with short light brown hair.

Enquiries continue and we still want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other footage or information. If you can help call 101 quoting reference 5221084999.

If you are alarmed or distressed by someone’s suspicious behaviour while walking alone, get to a busy area and report the incident straight away. Visit our personal safety page for more advice.