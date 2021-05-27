Updated appeal after serious injury collision – Bristol

We continue to seek witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision in Bristol which has left a man in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A black Audi was involved in a collision with a scrambler bike on Bedminster Down Road at about 7.40pm on Wednesday 26 May.

The rider of the motorbike, a man aged 24, was taken to hospital where he remains with potentially life-changing injuries. His next of kin are aware.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and a third was arrested overnight on suspicion of dangerous driving. All three men are in their 20s and remain in police custody at the time of writing.

If you saw the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments beforehand, or have footage or information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221116175.

The road was closed until 3am Thursday 27 May to allow collision investigators to examine the scene and for recovery of the vehicles.