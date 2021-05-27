Wanted appeal to find David Purkiss

We’re asking the public to call us if they see David Purkiss.

The 33-year-old is wanted in connection with investigations into criminal damage, as well as malicious communications.

He is known to have links with Weston-super-Mare, Burnham on-Sea and Highbridge.

Purkiss is described as being about 5ft 11ins and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but call 999 and give reference number 5221095819. Alternatively if you know where he may be, call 101.