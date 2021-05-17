Wanted appeal to find Kieran Finn

We’re asking the public to call us if they see Kieran Finn who is wanted on suspicion of breaching his court bail conditions.

The 28-year-old has links to South Somerset, particularly Chard and Crewkerne.

He’s described as male, white, about 6ft 2ins, slim and has short brown hair. He has a swallow tattoo on his neck and a heart tattoo on his fingers.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 rather than approach him and give the call-handler reference 5221048706. If you know where he may be, call 101.