We’re asking the public to call us if they see Mark Morris who’s wanted on recall to prison after being suspected of breaching licence conditions.

The 46-year-old from Taunton is believed to be in the Somerset area.

He’s described as white, male, about 5’10” with short grey hair and normally unshaven.

If you see him, don’t approach him, call 999 and give reference number 5221093632. If you know where he may be call 101.