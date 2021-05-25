Witness appeal after car collides with wall

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a single-vehicle collision which saw the driver and two passengers – all aged 18 – taken to hospital.

It happened at about 7.50pm on Monday 24 May on the B4058 Winterbourne Hill when a grey VW Polo collided with a wall.

The man driving remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed until about 12.30am on Tuesday 25 May for the emergency services to attend and to enable recovery of the vehicle.

If you saw the car in the moments before the collision, or have any other information or footage which could help our investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221114251.