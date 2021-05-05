Witness appeal following assaults in St Anne’s and Brislington – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in the St Anne’s and Brislington areas of Bristol on Sunday afternoon (2 May).

Police were called to a report of a man committing assaults on members of the public and also a dog, which was kicked, at around 3pm in the Salisbury Road area. No-one was seriously injured.

Further information from the public resulted in officers attending Wick Road a short time later. While trying to detain a suspect, two PCSOs were assaulted, with one suffering a head injury which required hospital treatment. The other PCSO suffered minor injuries. A third officer was also assaulted after being spat at. Members of the public came to the officers’ aid during the incident.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act and taken into the care of the mental health services.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, who hasn’t yet spoken with the police. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221094919.