Witness appeal following serious injury collision on Hartcliffe Way in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a serious injury collision in Bristol.

Police were called at just before 7.30pm today (Tuesday 18 May) following a collision involving a car and an e-scooter on Hartcliffe Way, between Imperial Park and the Hengrove Way roundabout.

The rider of the e-scooter, a woman, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

If you saw this collision and haven’t yet spoken with the police, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221109118. You can provide Dash Cam footage on our website via this link

The road remains closed while further enquiries are carried out at the scene so we’d ask people to use alternative routes.