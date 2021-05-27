Witness appeal: rare car stolen near Frome

We’re appealing for information after a rare motor vehicle was stolen near Frome.

On Sunday 4 April between 1pm and 2pm, a green 1978 Austin Mini was stolen from an address on the B2090 Oldford Hill, near the junction with Iron Mill Lane.

Unknown offender(s) forced open gates to a private driveway in order to steal the vehicle.

If you saw anything, or have any information that could help police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221096355.