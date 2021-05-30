Witness appeal: two vehicle collision on A39 Holford
We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious two vehicle collision on the A39 this afternoon (Sunday 30 May) at about 2.45pm.
Both vehicles – a motorcycle and a white Audi – were travelling from Holford towards Bridgwater.
A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with significant injuries.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
Police would like to hear from anyone that witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling on the A39 between Willington and Bridgwater between 2.30pm and 3pm.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference number 5221119352.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.