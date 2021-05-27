Witnesses sought to collision between bus and pedestrian – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to attend a collision on Fishponds Road, Bristol at 4.30pm on Wednesday 26 May.

A woman in her 30s remains in hospital with potentially life-changing head injury. Her next of kin are aware.

Fishponds Road was closed between Hockey’s Lane and Station Road while specialist officers examined the scene. The bus was recovered and the road reopened by 10.40pm.

If you saw the collision or have any footage which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5221116081.