69th arrest made as investigation into Bristol riot continues

A 69th arrest has been made by officers investigating the riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March

A 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of riot and theft. He’s since been released under investigation so further enquiries can take place.

To date, 69 people have now been arrested and a 14-year-old boy has attended a voluntary interview.

There are still images of 30 people on our gallery who we need the public’s help to identify.

Anyone who knows who they are is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.