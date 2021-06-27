Appeal after fire at disused factory – Evercreech

We’re appealing for information after a fire at a disused factory in Evercreech.

Officers were initially called to the property in Prestleigh Road to support the fire service with traffic management.

Witnesses reported seeing a small group of young teenagers running from the building before spotting smoke at about 2pm on Saturday 26 June.

Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue’s fire investigator has reported that the fire was started deliberately.

The neighbourhood policing team says there have been a number of reports of young people getting onto the site in recent years. Officers urge parents and carers to make sure they know what their children are up to and speak to them about the risks and consequences of entering disused buildings and starting fires.

If you have any information about those responsible for the fire, call 101 quoting reference 5221143152.